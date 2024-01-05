(Bloomberg) -- India forecasts growth will outstrip the consensus by a wide margin, as a boom in private and government expenditure keeps the South Asian nation on track to be the world’s fastest-expanding major economy.

The first official estimate for gross domestic product released Friday pegged growth at 7.3% in the year through March, faster than the Reserve Bank of India’s 7% projection and the 6.7% estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The economy had grown 7.2% last year.

Strong consumer and government spending, a robust services sector and a boost in manufacturing have helped buoy India’s economy in the face of a weaker global economy and six rate hikes by the central bank since 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has ramped up spending on infrastructure, while foreign businesses are investing more in India, especially in tech manufacturing, as they look for alternative locations to China.

Several major banks, including Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc., have already raised their full-year projections for the current fiscal year.

Lower commodity prices are also giving a boost. India’s basket of crude oil averaged $77.42 a barrel in December, its lowest level since July.

“Falling energy and other commodity prices will give room for corporates to improve their margins, which should positively influence GDP growth ahead, although growth being higher than the previous year might be a tall order,” said Barclays economist Rahul Bajoria.

The current estimates will be reviewed again on Feb. 29. The Indian government uses the official GDP estimate to assess spending priorities in its budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present an interim budget on Feb. 1 ahead of the national elections.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

Supportive policies and rapid infrastructure build-out are powering the industrial sector and helping accelerate India’s integration into global supply chains.

Abhishek Gupta, India economist

Growth may be more challenging in the fiscal year beginning in April. The global economy remains uncertain, while India’s inflation is still a worry for policymakers, especially food prices. The RBI has kept interest rates unchanged for five policy meetings now.

“India could see growth over its coming fiscal year slow at the margin, as sticky inflation exerts a drag, but interest rate cuts could come into view just when the country holds national elections,” HSBC Holdings Plc’s economist Frederic Neumann wrote in a note published before the government’s forecast. HSBC expected cuts of 50 basis points over 2024.

After witnessing some moderation in the past two months, services activity picked up pace in December. The HSBC India Services Purchasing Manager’s Index climbed to 59.0 in December from 56.9 a month ago as sellers were able to increase prices despite cost pressures receding to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years.

