The improvement in India’s banking liquidity has pushed key overnight rates lower toward the policy rate after a five-month gap, signaling the start of a monetary policy easing in India, according to Citigroup Inc.

The weighted average of the call money rate, the level at which banks lend to one another on an overnight basis, dropped close to the repo rate in February. It had remained about 15 points above the benchmark in the October-January period, according to Citi.

“As the RBI allows overnight rates to fall toward repo rate, the first step in policy easing is already underway and is coinciding with the softening of inflationary pressures,” economists Samiran Chakraborty and Baqar Zaidi wrote in a note.

Cash in the banking system is being used by the monetary authority to guide rates amid a prolonged pause on borrowing costs. Liquidity eased to neutral levels in March, compared with an average deficit of about two trillion rupees ($2 billion) in January, according to Citi.

To Citi, the liquidity easing in February and March is equivalent to a quarter-point reduction in overnight rates across the board.

