(Bloomberg) -- The fate of an Indian effort to land a probe on the moon’s southern pole was in doubt after the nation’s space agency lost communication with the lander near the surface.

The Chandrayaan-2 craft’s descent was normal until an altitude of 2.1 km (1.3 miles) when communications ended with the moon lander, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization, K. Sivan, said in a statement broadcast live on television.

The agency will continue to analyze data about the landing sequence, he said very early Saturday in India.

“These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. “We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme.”

The mission also has a lunar orbiter that continues to take images of the moon and conduct other science experiments.

Chandrayaan-2, which means “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, was designed to analyze virgin territory on Earth’s closest neighbor for signs of water and helium-3.

Its flight had suffered an inauspicious start: an initial launch attempt in July was aborted minutes before liftoff because of a technical problem.

To contact the reporter on this story: Justin Bachman in Dallas at jbachman2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sebastian Tong at stong41@bloomberg.net;Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.