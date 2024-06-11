(Bloomberg) -- Before the trading day starts we bring you a daily digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets.

Good morning, this is Ashutosh, an equities reporter in Mumbai. Nifty futures point to a flat start after a strong post-election result rally. US inflation report and Fed speak will be watched closely to push the rate cut argument but beyond that, there appears little in terms of narrative for our markets.

Retail crowd thrives, institutions weigh options

The sentiment has stabilized a week after the record single-day drop in our market, but some strategists are scratching their heads over the unusual dynamics. Retail investors are raking high returns, seemingly unfazed by high prices and rich valuations, while institutional investors are deciding whether to fight, flee or join in, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. Kotak points to an “extreme euphoria” among retail investors that’s also fueled a steep rise in the prices of small, often low-quality and unknown stocks. Yet, few participants are willing to push for a outright short call.

Local investors not letting go of any market dip

The election shock on June 4 was one of the briefest in recent memory. The Nifty rebounded from a 5% drop in just three days, reflecting the unwavering confidence among retail investors. This was the quickest recovery from a fall of this size in the past decade, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Once considered akin to gambling, stock investing is no longer a taboo in many households, my colleague Alex Gabriel Simon points out.

Fraud Crackdown: Sebi takes down TV anchor, seven others

Sebi is cracking down on fraudulent trades again. This time, the regulator banned a TV anchor and seven others from trading for five years after it found a link between the anchor’s stock recommendations and trades made by these individuals. A few months ago, Sebi went after 15 guest experts from another business channel for similar reasons. The experts and the traders had a deal where they shares the profits from these unlawful trades.

Analysts actions:

Century Ply Cut to Sell at NMV Securities; PT 572 rupees

Prince Pipes Raised to Buy at Systematix Shares & Stocks

Three great reads from Bloomberg today:

Big Take: Family Office Imposters Lurk Among Asia’s Billionaires

Modi’s Control of New Cabinet Suggests He Can ‘Manage His Allies’

Morgan Stanley Plans to Bring AI Tools to Rich Australia Clients

And, finally..

The bull market in small- and mid-cap stocks isn’t slowing down at all. While concerns about stretched valuations did affect their performance last quarter, these stocks are once again outpacing larger peers thanks to the flood of money pouring into this segment. BSE’s indexes for small- and mid-cap stocks hit new peaks on Tuesday, with their combined valuation nearing $2 trillion. This segment now makes up more than a third of India’s market value.

--With assistance from Alex Gabriel Simon.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.