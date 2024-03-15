(Bloomberg) -- India’s securities regulator on Friday approved a soft launch of its proposed same-day settlement in 25 stocks, as it attempts to lure back retail investors who are shunning direct bets on shares in favor of more complex derivative products.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allow same-day settlement cycle with a limited number of brokers, according to a statement. The shorter cycle will be optional for investors and run alongside the existing system where trades are settled in one day, or T+1 in industry parlance. The regulator will review the progress of the new mechanism after three and six months to decide further course of action.

The number of active individual investors — defined as those who trade at least once a year on the National Stock Exchange’s cash market — rose just 1% to 27 million in 2023 from a year earlier. The retail count in futures and options jumped 33% to over eight million, data from India’s biggest exchange show.

The move faced push back from forums representing global funds who raised concerns over bifurcation of the market due to separate settlement cycles and issues in managing liquidity.

Other key measures approved by the regulator include:

Relaxation to foreign investors who have concentrated portfolio of companies with no identifiable founders from additional disclosure rules

The board also relaxed the timelines for disclosure of material changes by foreign investors

Sebi also eased some rules for companies planning IPOs

Some alternative investment funds have been allowed to create an encumbrance on shares of companies in their portfolio for further lending to such businesses only if the entity is involved in the infrastructure sector

