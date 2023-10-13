(Bloomberg) -- India’s corporate affairs ministry has opened an investigation into the accounts of airports owned by Adani Enterprises Ltd. in India’s financial capital Mumbai and its suburb Navi Mumbai, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, completed the acquisition of the Mumbai International Airport Ltd. and Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. in the financial year ending March 2022. A “significant part” of the information sought by the ministry pertains to 2017-22 period, the Gujarat-based company said.

Adani Enterprises said its units will respond to the communication received from the ministry of corporate affairs in “accordance with applicable legal provisions.” An Adani Group representative didn’t immediately comment.

The latest probe shows that billionaire Gautam Adani and his business empire continue to be under scrutiny months after the US shortseller Hindenburg Research alleged wide-ranging corporate malfeasance against the ports-to-power conglomerate that led to a market value erosion of more than $150 billion at one point. The Adani Group has denied all wrongdoing.

Adani’s stocks and bonds have recouped some losses since the short-seller report, particularly after the group received investment from GQG Partners. An interim report from an Indian Supreme Court-appointed panel in May said it found no evidence of stock-price manipulation.

Adani acquired a majority stake in Mumbai International Airport in August 2020 from the debt-stricken GVK Group. Adani has said that it will commence operations at the Navi Mumbai airport from December 2024.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.