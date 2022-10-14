(Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy panel felt the need to anchor inflationary expectations, laying the ground for further tightening, but the members differed on the pace of future hikes, minutes of the monetary policy meeting released Friday showed.

Five out of six members of the monetary policy committee led by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das voted to hike the benchmark rate to 5.90% in their Sept. 28-30 meetings. The members reiterated that calibrated action was warranted to restrain broadening of price pressures and contain second round effects, while maintaining growth objectives.

“Monetary policy needs to remain watchful and nimble,” Das said, adding that rate-setters should remain vigilant on price gains amid mixed signals from the economy.

The RBI has increased the borrowing cost by a total of 190 basis points this year, the highest level in more than three years, to rein in inflation within its target range of 2%-6%. However, retail prices hit a five-month high last month, officially marking the third-straight quarter of staying above the tolerance band, warranting the central bank to explain reasons for missing its mandate and suggest remedial actions to the government.

“The focus should be on being time-consistent in aligning inflation with the target,” Michael Patra, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy said. While external members cautioned against aggressive rate action going forward.

Jayanth R. Varma, an external member in the panel, pitched for a pause after raising policy rates to 6%. “We may be beginning to approach the terminal repo rate,” he said, adding that pushing policy rates above neutral rate in a fragile growth environment could be dangerous.

Here are some excerpts from the minutes of the meetings:

Ashima Goyal, another external member in the panel, who voted to increase the repo rate by 35 basis points, warned that an overreaction could be very costly. “It is necessary to go very carefully now that forward-looking real interest rates are positive.”

Shashanka Bhide, another external member in the panel, said there were indications of a decline in price rise but sustaining the momentum would be crucial for growth objectives. “To align the inflation expectations with the policy target rate of inflation, further increase in policy rates is necessary at this juncture,” he said

Rajiv Ranjan, an executive director at the RBI, said monetary policy has to persevere with its exit from accommodation to ensure that rate hikes dampen inflation expectations and achieve optimal level of growth

