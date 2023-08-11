(Bloomberg) -- The Indian government has moved a proposal to overhaul the colonial-era criminal justice system, which would see the contentious law on sedition being repealed to add new rules to deal with offenses of endangering the sovereignty of the nation.

The new laws will also enhance punishment for organized crime, terrorism and cases of mob lynching, Home Minister Amit Shah said in parliament. The focus will shift from protecting the administration to protecting citizens, he said.

The law on sedition, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, has been criticized for being misused against civil society to curtail freedom of expression under the Hindu-nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Independent data compiled by Article 14, a group run by journalists, lawyers and academics, showed more than 13,000 people were charged with sedition between 2010 and 2022. Most of these were filed after Modi assumed power nine years ago.

The lull after 2022 is because the Supreme Court put the use of the contentious law on hold last year. India’s Law Commission has recommended retaining the provision with some changes to prevent its misuse.

While repealing the sedition law is a step forward, the new bill for endangering India’s sovereignty makes room for criminalizing actions that “excite or attempt to excite” movements such as armed rebellions and separatist actions.

In the proposed overhaul, the federal government has also sought to impose strict penalties for cases of mob violence. The crime will attract an enhanced sentence of either a minimum jail term of seven years or capital punishment.

India had seen over 2,900 cases of communal or religious violence between 2017 and 2022 according to the National Crime Records Bureau, the government told parliament last year. No separate record of cases of lynching is maintained, the parliament was told.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.