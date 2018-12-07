(Bloomberg) -- India named Krishnamurthy Subramanian, an expert on banking and corporate governance, as the government’s chief economic adviser.

Subramanian, a professor of finance at one of India’s leading management schools who earned his doctorate from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, will hold the position for three years, the government said in a statement on Friday. He succeeds Arvind Subramanian, who quit the position in June 2018 to return to the U.S.

His appointment comes at a time when India is grappling with slowing growth, a crisis in its shadow banking sector and risks to its budget deficit amid tardy revenues. His expertise in banking may come in handy for the government, which is locked in a bitter dispute with the central bank over handling of the nation’s weak banking sector.

