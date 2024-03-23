(Bloomberg) -- India conveyed its “strong protest” against a German government spokesperson defending a fair trial to a key opposition leader who was arrested earlier this week.

German diplomat Georg Enzweiler was summoned to lodge the protest, according to a statement by Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday. “We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,” it noted.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a member of the opposition alliance, was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement, or ED, on Thursday. On Friday, a court in Delhi sent him to the custody of the federal agency until March 28.

Sebastian Fischer, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office, said in a press conference in Berlin that Kejriwal “is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions.”

“The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him,” Fischer said.

India’s opposition parties have criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the arrest on allegations of bribery, which comes just a few weeks ahead of nationwide elections, where Modi is seeking a third term in office.

--With assistance from Alexander Weber.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.