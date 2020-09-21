(Bloomberg) -- Eight opposition lawmakers in India’s upper house of parliament were suspended for a week for “unruly behavior” that allegedly took place while the house passed two controversial agriculture-related bills on Sunday.

The motion against the lawmakers was moved by the government on Monday and approved by a voice vote in the house.

A notice for a no-confidence motion against Harivansh, deputy chairman of the upper house or Rajya Sabha was also rejected by the M. Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman of the house.

