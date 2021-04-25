(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has removed or restricted access to more than 50 posts in the past one month at the behest of the Indian government, including tweets that criticized its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

Other posts that were removed showed pictures and videos of a recent attack in Chhattisgarh carried out by Maoist guerrillas, the paper reported, citing disclosures made by the social media platform to the Lumen Database, which collects and analyzes legal complaints and requests for removal of online materials.

Earlier this year the social media giant had to permanently suspend more than 500 accounts and block access to hundreds of others in India, acceding to a government order to restrain the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content related to farmers’ protests.

Twitter on Sunday did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the report.

