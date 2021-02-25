(Bloomberg) -- India and Pakistan have agreed to observe a cease-fire along their contested border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, according to a rare joint statement by senior army officials on both sides. The countries have exchanged fire over the frontier several times over the last year.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders” the director generals of military operations from both nations “agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns,” they said in the statement.

New Delhi and Islamabad signed a cease-fire agreement along their 742-kilometer (460-mile) Himalayan frontier, known as the Line of Control, in 2003 but that truce has been violated repeatedly. Tensions worsened after August 2019 when India revoked the constitutional autonomy of its part of the Kashmir region.

The two armies had come out with a similar statement in May 2018 as cross-border shelling peaked. The agreement, however, was short lived.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed in its entirety by both.

The announcement comes as India grapples with border tensions along its other contentious Himalayan border with China -- the Line of Actual Control -- where soldiers and tanks have been stationed eyeball to eyeball for the last 10 months. The two sides began pulling back their troops from around the high-altitude Pangong Lake on Feb. 10 but other areas of conflict between the two neighbors have yet to be addressed.

