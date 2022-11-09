(Bloomberg) -- India plans to issue sovereign green bonds for renewables, clean transportation, and water and waste management projects, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government will exclude hydropower plants larger than 25MW, the people said, along with categories including nuclear power generation and projects involving fossil fuels. For a long time, India didn’t include large hydropower projects among renewables, given the environmental risks.

The green bonds will be used to pay for infrastructure and meet clean energy goals in Asia’s third-largest economy. A relative latecomer to the global market for green debt, India aims to issue 160 billion rupees ($2 billion) of green bonds in the fiscal year ending in March. India follows Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea in selling bonds to lower the nation’s green footprint.

To prepare for its market debut, India has formed a Green Finance Working Committee, which will be chaired by Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran. The committee plans to meet at least twice a year to select projects and ensure that funds are allocated within 24 months from the date of issuance, the people familiar with the matter said.

India’s finance ministry spokesperson couldn’t be reached for comment.

The committee will also be responsible for reporting on the impact of projects funded by the green bonds. Expenditures must align with widely-used principles from the International Capital Market Association and can’t be double-counted through any other mechanism, the people said.

“This framework has been anticipated for a while now, so it’s good that it has been published,” said Nicole Lim, fixed income ESG analyst at abrdn in Singapore.

“ICMA lays out the core principles of labeled bonds, articulating the structure and disclosure requirements,” she added. “The principles however do not provide guidance on standards of what is ‘green’,” which is why some investors prefer taxonomy from the Climate Bonds Initiative, a nonprofit that helps mobilize global capital for climate action.

Here’s more from the draft of the green bond framework:

Proceeds from green bonds will be deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India, where a separate account will be created to ensure transparent allocation and accounting, the people said

India wants to engage a third-party external reviewer to monitor that funds are allocated in line with the green bond framework’s criteria every year, they said

--With assistance from Rajesh Kumar Singh.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.