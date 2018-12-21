(Bloomberg) -- The Indian government is planning to file a petition against auditors of beleaguered financier Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services group after finding evidence of auditing lapses, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government is planning to pursue legal action after the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Serious Fraud Investigation Office found sufficient evidence to build a case, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

They did not specify which auditors the petition would include.

Key Insights

India’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office is probing alleged diversion and siphoning of funds from IL&FS, a systemically-important infrastructure financier, which missed a series of debt repayments.

IL&FS has been struggling to service $12.6 billion in borrowings, roiling the credit market and tightening access to funds for other non-bank lenders.

The companies court this month restrained a number of senior IL&FS officials from dealing in securities and asked them to disclose their movable and immovable assets.

The government in October replaced the management of the troubled company, which has since looked to put a number of assets on the block including roads, its securities business and subsidiaries in the renewable energy and education space.

Get More

The petition is likely to be filed before the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai as soon as Friday, the people familiar said.

A spokesman for the ministry of corporate affairs couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, while an IL&FS spokesman declined to comment.

