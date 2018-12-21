Dec 21, 2018
India Plans to File Petition Against IL&FS Auditors
(Bloomberg) -- The Indian government is planning to file a petition against auditors of beleaguered financier Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services group after finding evidence of auditing lapses, according to people familiar with the matter.
- The government is planning to pursue legal action after the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Serious Fraud Investigation Office found sufficient evidence to build a case, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.
- They did not specify which auditors the petition would include.
- India’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office is probing alleged diversion and siphoning of funds from IL&FS, a systemically-important infrastructure financier, which missed a series of debt repayments.
- IL&FS has been struggling to service $12.6 billion in borrowings, roiling the credit market and tightening access to funds for other non-bank lenders.
- The companies court this month restrained a number of senior IL&FS officials from dealing in securities and asked them to disclose their movable and immovable assets.
- The government in October replaced the management of the troubled company, which has since looked to put a number of assets on the block including roads, its securities business and subsidiaries in the renewable energy and education space.
- The petition is likely to be filed before the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai as soon as Friday, the people familiar said.
- A spokesman for the ministry of corporate affairs couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, while an IL&FS spokesman declined to comment.
