(Bloomberg) -- India will continue to build more coal-fired power capacity to feed its booming energy demand even as it expands renewable generation.

The nation, one of the world’s top carbon emitters, has about 27 gigawatts of coal-based power plants under construction and another 24 gigawatts capacity is in pre-construction stages, according to Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh.

“We will generate more capacity if required,” Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

The continued increase in coal-fired generation highlights India’s addiction to the dirtiest fossil fuel even as it is home to some of the world’s most polluted cities, including the capital New Delhi. The fossil fuel accounts for about three-quarters of India’s power production and may continue to generate more than half of India’s electricity by the end of the decade, according to the power ministry’s Central Electricity Authority.

Consumption of coal has been surging as a rebound in the economy has pushed up electricity demand. Grueling heat waves further boosted power consumption as homes and businesses cranked up cooling appliances. The country also aims to generate 500 gigawatts by 2030 from solar, wind and other renewable sources.

India’s federal government is also working on an output-linked incentive plan to encourage investments in grid-scale storage projects, seen vital for round-the-clock supplies from renewable capacity, Singh said. The government’s support will aim to reduce cost and make the storage projects viable. India may need about 370 gigawattts of energy storage capacity by 2030, he said.

