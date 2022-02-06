(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank postponed its interest-rate review by a day as the nation and its neighbors mourn the death of celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee will now meet Feb. 8-10, the authority said in a statement late Sunday. Its decision will be announced Thursday.

Banks in Mumbai and the bond and currency markets will be shut Monday, an RBI spokesman said in a text message. Spokespersons for the stock exchanges said the bourses will operate as normal.

Mangeshkar, known as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ received her home country’s highest civilian award during a career spanning more than six decades, as well as love and respect for her music from across the subcontinent. She had been hospitalized since Jan. 8 after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Rest in peace,” Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a statement. “Thank you for the decades of entertainment that transcended borders and gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language.’”

Mangeshkar, 92, was cremated with state honors Sunday, with attendees including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had never married.

