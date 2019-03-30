India Postpones Retaliatory Import Tariffs on U.S. Goods Again

(Bloomberg) -- India has extended its deadline to impose retaliatory customs duties on a number of U.S. imports, including almonds and pulses, by a month.

In a notification issued by the country’s finance ministry, the government said that the implementation of increased customs duties has been postponed to May 2 from April 1.

India has put off imposing retaliatory tariffs a number of times since June 2018, when it decided to hit back at a move by the U.S. to place high customs duties on certain steel and aluminum products.

Earlier this month, the U.S. decided to withdraw export incentives being provided to Indian exporters for certain goods under the generalized system of preferences program.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anirban Nag in Mumbai at anag8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Tom Redmond, Ville Heiskanen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.