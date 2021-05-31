(Bloomberg) -- India’s budget deficit ballooned to a record last year, as the government borrowed more to spend its way out of the pandemic-induced slump.

The fiscal gap for the year ended March 31 touched 9.3% of gross domestic product, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed Monday. That’s the widest on record, and is narrower than the government’s revised 9.5% goal set in February.

The government surpassed its revenue target, collecting 105% of its revised 15.6 trillion rupees goal for the full year, data showed.

The situation isn’t unique to India. Emerging-markets saw their average budget gap double to 9.8% of GDP in 2020 from 4.7% in 2019 as they spent more to cushion their economies against the pandemic, according to the International Monetary Fund. India targets to narrow the deficit to 6.8% in the current fiscal year started April 1.

Nations should continue to spend to support health-care systems and households until Covid-19 spread is curbed globally and the economic recovery strengthens, the IMF said in its Fiscal Monitor report last month.

