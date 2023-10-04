(Bloomberg) -- India’s top investigative agency has arrested a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rival Aam Aadmi Party just a day after local police held two journalists who have been critical of the federal government.

Sanjay Singh, a member of the upper house of Indian parliament, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. Officials have not shared any details on the charges against him or the reasons behind the arrest.

Singh, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, which runs the government in Delhi and the northern Indian state of Punjab, has been openly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

“If you cannot answer the questions of your rivals, then you try to trample them, scare them,” said Durgesh Pathak, a member of AAP at a press conference. “Today, the questions being raised by Sanjay Singh – the Modi government does not have an answer.”

The AAP’s leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly accused the Modi government of orchestrating a vendetta against his party. Earlier this year, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was arrested over allegations of irregularities in the framing and implementation of a new liquor sales policy. He is still in prison and has been denied bail for the past seven months.

“Sanjay Singh’s arrest is completely illegal. This shows Modiji’s nervousness,” Kejriwal said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They will arrest many more opposition leaders till the elections.” National polls are due next year.

The AAP grew out of an anti-corruption movement a decade ago and has defeated Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party multiple times in state elections.

