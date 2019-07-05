(Bloomberg) -- India’s government proposed easing rules for foreign investors, while pledging to boost infrastructure spending to help spur growth in the economy.

In her first budget speech to Parliament in New Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will consider further opening up foreign direct investment in aviation, while easing local sourcing norms for single-brand retail companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned to office in May following a landslide election victory, is under pressure to revive consumption and investment in the economy. Latest data showed growth slipped to a five-year low 5.8% in the three months to March.

These are the some of highlights from the budget speech so far:

Government will allow 100% FDI in insurance intermediaries

A global investor meeting will be organized in India, with invitations going to private equity and venture capitalists

Rules for investment in media to be eased

Limits on foreign portfolio investment to be raised to be on par with foreign direct investment

