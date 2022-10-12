(Bloomberg) -- India’s government approved a plan to pay about 220 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) to state-run fuel retailers, such as Indian Oil Corp., to partly compensate them for losses and keep a check on cooking gas prices.

The one time grant has been approved by the cabinet for oil marketing companies, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters at a briefing Wednesday.

The decision comes after the oil ministry sought a cash payout for the companies that suffered the worst quarterly losses in years by absorbing record international crude prices. Bloomberg News reported last month that the talks were at an advanced stage.

The handout will ease the pain of the refining-cum-fuel retailing companies, but add pressure to the government’s coffers that are already strained by tax cuts on fuels and a higher fertilizer subsidy amid mounting inflationary pressures.

The government has earmarked an oil subsidy of 58 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March, while the fertilizer subsidy has been pegged at 1.05 trillion rupees.

India imports about half of its liquefied petroleum gas, generally used as cooking fuel. The Saudi contract price, the import benchmark for LPG in India, had increased 303% in the past two years, while the retail price in Delhi increased by less than a tenth of that, India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sept. 9.

