Nov 15, 2019
India Provides Creditors Path to Recover Loans From Insolvent Shadow Banks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India unveiled rules to help creditors recover loans due from large shadow lenders as a prolonged upheaval in the nation’s credit markets raises the risk of defaults by the financiers.
The amended law provides a generic framework for insolvency and liquidation proceedings of systemically-important financial services providers, other than banks, according to a government statement on Friday. The 15-month-old credit crisis has choked economic growth to its slowest pace in six years, while company defaults on rupee bonds are at a record high.
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s government is bolstering the rules after last year’s shock default at IL&FS Group reverberated across the nation’s financial system and led to delinquencies at other non-bank lenders, including Dewan Housing Finance Corp. and Altico India Capital Ltd.
Here are some highlights of the amended rules:
- Insolvency will be initiated on the application of the appropriate regulator
- On admission, the adjudicating authority will appoint an individual proposed by the regulator
- An interim moratorium shall start on and from the date of filing of the application till its admission or rejection by the authority
- The license that authorized the firm to engage in business will not be suspended or canceled during the interim moratorium
- Provisions of the moratorium process will not apply to any third-party assets or properties in custody or possession of the financial service provider
- The administrator will take control and custody of third-party assets or properties in possession of the financial service provider
