(Bloomberg) -- India unveiled rules to help creditors recover loans due from large shadow lenders as a prolonged upheaval in the nation’s credit markets raises the risk of defaults by the financiers.

The amended law provides a generic framework for insolvency and liquidation proceedings of systemically-important financial services providers, other than banks, according to a government statement on Friday. The 15-month-old credit crisis has choked economic growth to its slowest pace in six years, while company defaults on rupee bonds are at a record high.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s government is bolstering the rules after last year’s shock default at IL&FS Group reverberated across the nation’s financial system and led to delinquencies at other non-bank lenders, including Dewan Housing Finance Corp. and Altico India Capital Ltd.

Here are some highlights of the amended rules:

Insolvency will be initiated on the application of the appropriate regulator

On admission, the adjudicating authority will appoint an individual proposed by the regulator

An interim moratorium shall start on and from the date of filing of the application till its admission or rejection by the authority

The license that authorized the firm to engage in business will not be suspended or canceled during the interim moratorium

Provisions of the moratorium process will not apply to any third-party assets or properties in custody or possession of the financial service provider

The administrator will take control and custody of third-party assets or properties in possession of the financial service provider

