(Bloomberg) -- India increased the price of natural gas produced from domestic fields to a record as a global fuel shortage pushed up rates overseas, benefiting producers including Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The price of gas produced from fields and awarded to state explorers has been more than doubled to $6.1 per million British thermal units for six months starting April 1, according to the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell. It also raised the ceiling price for gas produced from difficult fields such as Reliance’s KG-D6 block by 62% to $9.92/mmBtu.

Higher prices will boost the income of producers that are already benefiting from higher crude prices, and encourage more investments in exploration activities to help reduce India’s dependence on overseas energy. Still, the increase will cascade into higher energy costs, causing trouble for governments globally.

“The increase in prices provides relief to Indian upstream producers, as at earlier prices, gas production was a loss-making proposition for most fields,” according to Prashant Vasisht, vice president at credit assessor ICRA Ltd.

India sets the price of domestically-produced natural gas through a formula linked to international rates, including the U.K. and the U.S., on a lag. The new rates capture the prices for the heating and power-generation fuel for last year, which has been rising to new heights.

