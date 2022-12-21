(Bloomberg) -- India’s rate-setters saw inflation receding, but cautioned against pausing borrowing costs just yet, minutes of a monetary policy meeting released Wednesday showed, indicating there could be more rate hikes in the offing.

Five out of six members of the monetary policy committee led by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das voted for a smaller 35 basis point increase to hike the benchmark repurchase rate to 6.25%, a level last seen in 2018, in their Dec. 5-7 meetings.

“There is no room for complacency and the battle against inflation is not over,” Governor Das said. “This necessitates a constant vigil on prices.” A premature pause in monetary policy action would be a costly error at this juncture, he added.

The RBI has increased borrowing costs by a total of 225 basis points this year to tame elevated inflation. Consumer price gains have stayed above the central bank’s tolerance level, though slowed below 6% for the first time this year in November.

The effects of policy actions taken so far, supported by improved supply of commodities, could bring down inflation to 5-6%, which would still be above the RBI’s core target of 4% for the next 12 months, said Michael Patra, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy.

“The MPC needs to see a decisive decline in inflation over a series of monthly readings before it shifts stance, which would otherwise be premature,” Patra added.

However, external members of the monetary policy panel, including Jayanth R. Varma and Ashima Goyal, warned against excessive tightening for the second meeting in a row.

“I believe that 6.25% itself very likely overshoots the repo rate needed to achieve price stability, and poses an unwarranted risk to economic growth,” said Varma.

Here are some excerpts from the minutes of the meetings:

Overnight call money rates, which the RBI targets, exceeded the repo rate for much of the time as durable liquidity contracted in the banking system, said Ashima Goyal, another external member in the panel. Therefore, “it is time to move to a neutral stance, where movement can be data-based in any required direction, as new information affects forward projections,” she said.

Shashanka Bhide, another external member in the panel, said persistence of core inflation at the upper limit of the tolerance band of the inflation target is of concern and hence continuing with policy tightening is necessary at the current stage

Rajiv Ranjan, an executive director at the RBI, said in these uncertain and difficult times, monetary policy making is a daunting task. “Achieving and maintaining credibility – a valuable asset for any central bank – is still a bigger challenge,” he said.

