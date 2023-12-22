(Bloomberg) -- India’s rate setters wanted to stay cautious as volatile food prices lent uncertainty in the overall inflation trajectory and did not want to confuse investors by changing policy stance just yet, the minutes of the monetary policy meeting showed Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member monetary policy committee unanimously voted to pause for the fifth straight review and retained the stance on “withdrawal of accommodation,” indicating rates may remain higher for longer.

Volatile and uncertain food prices clouded the outlook for overall inflation, and “any shift in policy stance now would be premature and risky,” said Governor Shaktikanta Das. The impact of past rate hikes was still working through the economy and should be monitored closely, he said.

India’s retail inflation quickened for the first time in four months in November, due to higher food prices, an issue that is raising worries for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration ahead of elections next year. To lower costs for consumers, India has curbed export of a wide range of food products, including onions, wheat, rice and sugar.

Das’s deputy Michael Patra said the “monetary policy has to remain on high alert with a restrictive stance.” The policy has to pre-emptively act to prevent spillover of inflation in one item, such as food, to other segments of the economy.

An external member in the panel Jayanth Varma, who has been opposing the policy stance in the past few meetings, indicated scope for a 50 basis points cut in the key lending rate when the committee is more confident about a durable moderation in inflation. Real rates, or the benchmark policy rate minus inflation, of 2% is justified for now due to prolonged inflationary pressures, but it “clearly exceeds the optimal rate,” and should be brought down to slightly below 1.5% going forward, Varma said.

Here’s what other members in the panel said:

Ashima Goyal, another external member in the panel, said the Indian economy is doing good. Manufacturing has been strong, and private investment is expected to turn around. But consumption and exports remain weak points, while job offers have slowed in premier engineering schools.

Shashanka Bhide, an external member in the panel, said India’s growth momentum, while strong, points to a few concerns. “Uneven performance, both on the production and demand fronts is evident.”

Rajiv Ranjan, an executive director at RBI, said it is not the right time to change stance to ‘neutral’, as that would give a wrong signal. “Monetary policy must continue treading a cautious path and remain prudent in its approach,” he said.

