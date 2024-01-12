(Bloomberg) -- Michael Patra was reappointed as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India for another year, signaling continuity in the central bank’s fight against inflation.

The extension takes effect Jan. 15, according to a statement from the Department of Personnel and Training on Friday.

This will be the second extension for the career central banker, who is in charge of the crucial monetary policy department, and comes as India’s food-driven inflation keeps the RBI on guard. Patra has consistently voted to keep interest rates higher for longer and policy stance unchanged until headline CPI rate settles around the 4% target.

Data released Friday showed food prices pushed up inflation to a four-month high in December, though an increase in the availability of vegetables and pulses should cool prices in the coming months. Still, uncertain weather remains a risk for the rest of 2024.

A trusted deputy of Governor Shaktikanta Das, Patra’s tenure will now be almost co-terminus with his boss, whose term ends in December. The six-member rate-setting panel will be reconstituted in October, and Patra will likely again be a key member.

Patra, 63, has a doctorate in economics from the Indian Institute of Technology. He joined the RBI in 1985, and worked in various departments before heading the monetary policy research wing at the central bank.

