(Bloomberg) -- India saw a record one-day jump with more than 300,000 new coronavirus infections, marking a grim milestone for the country as a deadlier second wave showing no signs of abating.

The South Asian nation, which has the world’s second-largest outbreak, reported 314,835 new cases Thursday, pushing the total tally to almost 16 million cases. The U.S., which is the worst-hit nation globally, saw its peak one-day surge of 314,312 cases on Dec. 21 and has only reported more than 300,000 cases on two days since the onset of the pandemic. Infections in America are now on a downward trend helped in part by aggressive vaccination.

Covid-related deaths in India jumped to 184,657. The country has administered more than 132 million vaccine doses, according to data from India’s health ministry. That’s enough to cover about 4.8% of its vast 1.3 billion population, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

There’s a New Virus Variant in India. How Worried Should We Be?

The worsening outbreak threatens to derail the Indian economy that had just begun to recover after a nationwide lockdown last year pushed it into a historic recession. A new virus variant with a double mutation has also emerged locally, and concerns are growing that it’s driving the fierce new wave that is overwhelming India’s hospitals and crematoriums.

