(Bloomberg) -- India’s markets regulator eased proposed rules that caused a sell-off in bonds of domestic banks that use them to raise capital.

Mutual funds can value so-called Additional Tier 1 -- or AT1 -- debt as 10-year bonds for the financial year starting April 1, instead of the 100-year valuation that was supposed to take effect, the Securities & Exchange Board of India said in a statement Monday. The notes will be valued as 20-year paper from April to September 2022 and 30-year for the next six months.

The notes will be treated as 100-year bonds from April 1, 2023. So-called Tier-2 debt will be treated on par with their contractual maturity.

Yields on AT1 debt issued by India’s biggest banks have surged since Sebi proposed the rules earlier this month, despite the government asking Sebi to ease the regulations and Bloomberg News reporting last week on the preferred glide path. That’s because mutual funds are the biggest buyers of AT1 bonds and the new rules, including the proposed 100-year treatment, deterred them from purchasing the paper.

AT1 bonds act as an important source of capital for banks and mutual funds hold more than a third of the 900 billion rupees ($12 billion) of such outstanding notes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs banks to easily tap the market and boost lending to revive the economy as weakened public finances limit the government’s ability to inject cash into the lenders.

Sebi also asked mutual funds to value all AT1 bonds from an issuer as debt with 100 years maturity if call options aren’t exercised on any such debt. However, if the options aren’t exercised due to financial stress or any adverse event, valuation should reflect that pain, Sebi said.

