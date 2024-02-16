(Bloomberg) -- Indian regulators granted Paytm’s key banking affiliate a further fortnight to wind down much of its business, giving the struggling fintech pioneer more time to forge new partnerships to keep running its business as smoothly as possible.

The move also helps Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.’s customers who should “make alternative arrangements with another bank” before March 15, the new deadline until which the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company can conduct business as usual, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

Paytm bank “has been directed to allow withdrawal or transfer to another bank account of the customer,” the RBI said. Any refunds, cashbacks or interest can still be credited to Paytm bank accounts after March 15, the statement added.

India’s central bank on Jan. 31 barred Paytm bank from accepting fresh credits in its customer accounts or mobile wallets after Feb. 29, dealing a massive blow to Paytm’s overall financial and payments services business.

The payments bank operates with a restricted license that allows it to accept deposits but forbids it from lending. Paytm CEO Sharma owns 51% of the bank, while the remaining 49% is owned by the publicly-listed One97 Communications Ltd.

The RBI is currently not considering a review of its curbs on Paytm bank, which came after years of warnings about data flows to the wider Paytm fintech app universe, Bloomberg News previously reported.

On Friday, the central bank also advised customers to buy FASTags, an electronic toll payments system for cars, from other banks before the new deadline.

Paytm has previously said it will stop leaning on the network of the Sharma-owned bank and is in the process of partnering with other banks for business continuity.

It has also formed a panel, headed by the former chief of the country’s capital markets regulator, to work with its board for strengthening compliance as it battles regulatory strictures.

(Updates to add India central bank comment)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.