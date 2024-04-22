(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse.

India’s election agency is re-holding polls at 11 locations in the conflict-hit Manipur state on Monday after reports of gunfire and destruction of electoral machines during voting last week.

The chief electoral officer of Manipur voided polls at the 11 stations, according to a statement Saturday, without giving any reasons. Voting will take place on Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., it said.

Local media reported incidents of shooting and the destruction of electronic voting machines in some areas on April 19, when the northeastern state went to the polls in India’s first phase of elections.

Manipur has been hit by ethnic clashes since last year between the region’s largely-Christian tribal groups and the majority Meitei Hindu residents, with hundreds killed in the violence.

The state is one of the smaller ones in India, holding two of the 543 seats in the lower house of Parliament.

--With assistance from Swati Gupta.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.