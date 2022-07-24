(Bloomberg) -- A 34-year-old from the Indian capital New Delhi is the latest person in the country to test positive for monkeypox, making it the fourth such case in the South Asian nation.

Close contacts of the patient have been quarantined, and the director general of Health Services will assess the situation later in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement Sunday.

The infection comes as India ramps up screening for the virus amid rising cases in Europe and the U.S. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in a controversial and divided ruling on Saturday.

Earlier, the Press Trust of India reported that monkeypox was detected in an Indian national with no history of foreign travel. Three cases of monkeypox were previously reported from the southern Indian state of Kerala.

(Updates to include government statement)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.