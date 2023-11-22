(Bloomberg) -- India has restored online visa services to Canadian nationals in a sign that relations are improving after the two countries sparred over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.

India’s foreign minister linked the move to the improved security of Indian diplomats in Canada.

“We had temporarily halted the visa services as diplomats could not go their office and do their work,” Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters Wednesday.

India had alleged that its diplomats face increased harassment in Canada, when it suspended the visa services in the aftermath of Ottawa’s allegation that New Delhi was responsible for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader.

Nijjar is wanted in India for terrorism-related offenses and was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in suburban Vancouver on June 18.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation sparked outrage from the Indian government, which has denied involvement in Nijjar’s death. Officials forced the North American country to reduce its diplomatic staff in New Delhi and also suspended visa services for Canadians.

India resumed issuing certain categories of visas for Canadian nationals in October but the applications for these were to be made through government-appointed outsourced agencies as against online applications.

--With assistance from Abhay Singh.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.