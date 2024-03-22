(Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee fell to a record low closing level Friday, tracking declines in emerging market peers against the dollar, after China jolted markets by loosening its grip on the yuan.

The local currency slid 0.3% to 83.4250, the lowest ever close. It hasn’t yet breached the intra-day low of 83.50 set last November, according to local pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

Friday’s move breaks the rupee out of a recent trend of gradual appreciation. India’s foreign reserves are at a record high $642 billion, bolstered by foreign investors pouring into debt ahead of the inclusion of its bonds in global indexes and renewed inflows to its equity market in March. Bulk of these inflows are said to have been absorbed by the central bank, traders said.

The latest bout of weakness could see the Reserve Bank of India emerge to support the local currency, analysts said. Indian markets are shut Monday for a public holiday.

“A combination of dollar shortage and Asian currency weakness triggered a short squeeze,” leading to rupee weakness, said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities. The RBI may step in to defend the currency on Tuesday, he added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.