India Rupee Drops Most in 2019 as Kashmir Adds to Yuan Woes

(Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee slid the most since December as uncertainty over a potential announcement on the troubled Jammu and Kashmir state added to a yuan-driven sell-off.

The rupee fell as much as 1.4% against the dollar, the most since Dec. 11, before paring the loses to 1.2% or 70.4650 to the dollar at 9:47 am.

India has deployed extra troops in Jammu and Kashmir amid rising talks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is preparing to change laws that give the state a special constitutional status. The yuan plunging beyond 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008 amid speculation Beijing was allowing currency depreciation to counter President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat is triggering further uncertainties in the market.

“The worries over the political situation in Kashmir and the yuan depreciation are weighing on the currency,” said Paresh Nayar, currency and money markets head at FirstRand Ltd. in Mumbai.

(Updates prices in second paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Subhadip Sircar in Mumbai at ssircar3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tan Hwee Ann at hatan@bloomberg.net, Anto Antony

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.