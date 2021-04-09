(Bloomberg) -- Progress on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines has brightened the global economic outlook for 2021, but that boost isn’t being distributed equally across Asia. Economists have raised their growth forecasts for India by one full percentage point since February, followed by Taiwan and Australia with an increase of 80 and 60 basis points respectively, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. On the other end of the spectrum, expectations for the Philippine economy have been slashed by the most, in large part due to the recent extended lockdown amid spiking virus infections.

