(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank left interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting, amid stubbornly high inflation and signs of an economic revival.

The repurchase rate was maintained at 4% Friday, as forecast by all 32 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee retained its accommodative stance, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

A surge in inflation has left the consumer price-targeting RBI with little room to ease rates further after lowering borrowing costs by 115 basis points this year. Das has instead relied on unorthodox measures such as the Federal Reserve-style Operation Twist -- buying long-end debt while selling short-tenor bonds -- to keep borrowing costs down and support activity in the economy that’s entered a technical recession.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.