(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, opting for inflation to cool before taking further action to boost a fragile economy.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low of 4%, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online broadcast on Thursday. Economists were split on the decision, with half of the 44 surveyed by Bloomberg predicting a 25 basis-point reduction, one predicting a 50-point cut and the rest seeing no change.

The six-member committee, which has already lowered rates by 115 basis points this year, retained its “accommodative” stance, implying there’s still room to cut rates again.

“The MPC voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged,” Das said. It will “continue with the acommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary to revive growth.”

Asia’s third-largest economy is struggling to recover from one of the world’s biggest lockdowns, which brought most industries to a virtual halt but failed to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Gross domestic product is heading for its first full-year contraction in 40 years, and will probably shrink 18.9% in the April-June quarter from a year ago, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Recent high-frequency indicators from car sales to Google mobility reports show signs of a recovery remain muted.

At the same time, inflation has spiked above the central bank’s 2%-6% target band for most of this year, giving policy makers reason to pause. Rising food, fuel and gold prices have driven inflation higher, as well as supply-side constraints due to the lockdown.

The rate panel expects inflation to remain elevated in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2021, Das said.

Das has recently turned his attention to India’s fragile banking sector. The RBI has pumped in billions of dollars into the financial system to encourage banks to lend more, yet loan growth has been languishing because of fears of more bad loans. A recent central bank report showed that the gross non-performing asset ratio is expected to jump by 4 percentage points to 12.5% if the economy contracts by 4.4% this year.

