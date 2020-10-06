(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India’s new rate-setting panel will announce its much-delayed policy decision on Friday.

The Monetary Policy Committee will meet from Oct. 7-9, the RBI said in a statement Tuesday. The rate decision was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was abruptly delayed possibly due to three vacancies on the panel.

The government late on Monday announced the new policy makers -- Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide -- who will join three RBI officials on the panel, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

