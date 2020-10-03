(Bloomberg) --

India’s coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark on Saturday, a milestone reached only by the U.S. and Brazil.

The South Asian nation’s total number of positive cases is 6.47 million and the death toll from the virus is 100,842, according to the health ministry. India may overtake the U.S. in the coming weeks to become the world’s worst-affected country.

Hospitals in several Indian states are struggling to maintain supplies of medical oxygen as manufacturers scramble to plug the gaps in supply and transportation.

Still, even as the epidemic surges across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued to gradually ease restrictions to open up the economy following the world’s biggest lockdown in late March.

India reported the biggest contraction among major economies last week, with gross domestic product shrinking 23.9% in the three months to June from a year earlier.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.