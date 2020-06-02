(Bloomberg) -- India’s credit rating moved one step closer to junk after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the nation to the lowest investment grade level, citing a prolonged slowdown and rising debt.

Moody’s reduced the long-term foreign-currency credit rating to Baa3 from Baa2, and retained a negative outlook, implying it could cut the rating further. The action brings its rating in line with the BBB- assessment from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings Ltd.

The economy is facing its first contraction in more than four decades and a fiscal deficit blowout as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. Moody’s said India’s growth and credit profile were deteriorating even before the virus outbreak and those risks will become more pronounced now.

“The negative outlook reflects dominant, mutually-reinforcing, downside risks from deeper stresses in the economy and financial system,” Moody’s said. Those threats “could lead to a more severe and prolonged erosion in fiscal strength than Moody’s currently projects.”

The focus now shifts to S&P and Fitch, and whether they will lower India’s rating outlook to negative or downgrade to junk, Samiran Chakraborty, an economist at Citigroup Inc. in Mumbai, wrote in a note.

“Given the challenges to revive growth, we will not be able to rule out the possibility of a rating downgrade by the other two agencies though timing would be difficult to predict as the first step is likely to be an outlook change,” he said.

Muted Markets

With India opening up its high-yielding debt market to foreigners, any downgrade by S&P and Fitch would hurt inflows into a nation that relies on imported capital to fund investment.

The rupee and stocks ticked lower in offshore trading on Monday after the Moody’s statement. The one-month dollar/rupee non-deliverable forward contract and the futures on the NSE Nifty 50 Index in Singapore were little changed on Tuesday.

Chakri Lokapriya, managing director at TCG Asset Management Pvt., said the Moody’s downgrade was largely expected and “unlikely to impact the market in a meaningful way.”

Pressure on the credit rating may reduce the likelihood of the central bank buying bonds directly from the government to help finance the fiscal deficit.

“The government will be more cautious about direct monetization in the primary market,” said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive at India Forex Advisors Pvt.

​Moody’s action reverses its surprise upgrade in 2017 following the passage of the goods and services tax and bankruptcy reforms. The ratings company cut India’s outlook to negative within two years as growth sputtered and a shadow banking crisis played out.

“India faces a prolonged period of slower growth relative to the country’s potential, rising debt, further weakening of debt affordability and persistent stress in parts of the financial system,” Moody’s said Monday. These are risks “the country’s policy making institutions will be challenged to mitigate and contain.”

