(Bloomberg) -- India’s current account deficit widened more than expected in the June quarter as imports outpaced exports amid a decline in inbound remittances.

The shortfall in the broadest measure of trade in goods and services was $9.2 billion, or 1.1% of gross domestic product, according to data compiled by the Reserve Bank of India. It exceeded a median estimate of $8.9 billion deficit in a Bloomberg survey and is wider than $1.3 billion, or 0.2% of GDP, in the previous quarter.

Pricier oil and weaker exports from July are likely to contribute to a further widening trade deficit in the next quarter. However, JP Morgan Chase & Co. adding Indian government bonds to its benchmark index will draw in funds and help ease the pressure on the rupee.

Here are more details from the statement:

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, fell to $27.1 billion in the quarter, from $28.6 billion in the previous quarter

Net foreign direct investment in the quarter fell to $5.1 billion from $13.4 billion a year ago

