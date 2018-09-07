(Bloomberg) -- India’s current-account deficit widened less than estimated last quarter and may provide some relief to the battered rupee.

Key Points

The shortfall was $15.8 billion in April-June, or 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, worse than January-March’s 1.9 percent of GDP, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement in Mumbai on Friday. It was at $15 billion during the same period last year, or 2.5 percent of GDP

That gap was lower than a median $17.3 billion deficit predicted in a Bloomberg survey of 11 economists

The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit at $45.7 billion as compared with $41.9 billion a year ago, the RBI said

The widening in the gap is the weakest spot for Asia’s third-largest economy and one of the reasons why the rupee has been among the worst-hit in Asia this year. The currency dropped to a record 72.1050 per dollar on Thursday and closed at 71.7363 on Friday.

The sliding rupee and expectations of a faster-than-anticipated pace of monetary tightening by the U.S. Fed saw more than $3 billion of foreign portfolio investments moving out in the April-June period. Elevated oil prices and the trade tensions between the U.S. and China contributed to the outflows, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report.

