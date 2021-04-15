(Bloomberg) -- India reported more than 200,000 new infections on Thursday -- its highest one-day surge since the pandemic broke out -- as a deadlier new wave grips the world’s second worst-hit country.

With 200,739 new cases, the outbreak in the South Asian nation has gone past 14 million. Casualties rose to 173,123 while more than 114 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to latest data from India’s health ministry.

After seeing new infections ebb at the beginning of this year, Covid cases began spiking up since March. The latest wave that shows no sign of receding has begun to overwhelm hospitals and crematoriums, triggered a shortage of vaccines and forced many part of the country to impose lockdown-like restrictions this month to break the chain of viral transmission.

Earlier this week, India fast-tracked approvals for Covid-19 vaccines already approved in some developed countries to have a wider pool of shots in a race to curb the outbreak. The move effectively opened the door to shots made by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., and came a day after the Narendra Modi-led government granted emergency use approval for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine -- third shot that can be used in the nation’s inoculation program.

