(Bloomberg) -- Hindu nationalists throughout India are giving sympathetic politicians cover to enact laws that explicitly discriminate against Muslims, part of a resurgence of religion-fueled politics in a nation still suffering the consequences of British rule 74 years after the fact. The U.K.’s catastrophic partition of the nation, and the hundreds of thousands who died as a result, still haunts India today.In this episode of India+, Bloomberg Digital Originals explores the 21st century version of religious nationalism during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the threat it poses to the nation’s Muslim minority and the horrific violence it has triggered.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.