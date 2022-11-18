(Bloomberg) -- India’s economy is on track to expand by about 7% this fiscal year as supply responses gain strength, demand improves amid easing inflation and the banking system returns to health, the country’s central bank said.

The world’s fifth-largest economy is estimated to have grown between 6.1% and 6.3% in the July-September quarter. “If this is realized, India is on course for a growth rate of about 7% in 2022-23,” the Reserve Bank of India said in its State of the Economy report, which was part of the November Bulletin released Friday. The GDP numbers are expected Nov. 30.

The report said urban demand “appears robust” and a muted rural demand is “picking up traction.” The banking system’s capital adequacy ratio, currently at 16% of risk-weighted assets, is well above the regulatory minimum of 9%. Bad loans are also approaching 1% of the loan book after setting aside provisions.

Since May, India’s central bank has raised the benchmark policy rate by 190 basis points to tame inflation, which has stayed above a target ceiling of 6% since the beginning of the year. The RBI is expected to increase rates again in December, though likely by a smaller amount than the last three half-point hikes.

“Today, as the winds shift, the worst seems to be losing pace as we forge ahead,” the report said.

