(Bloomberg) -- India’s economy contracted by the most on record last quarter as the world’s biggest lockdown to stem the coronavirus pandemic brought key industries to a halt and rendered millions of people jobless.

Gross domestic product shrank 23.9% in the three months to June from a year earlier, the Statistics Ministry said in a report Monday. That’s the sharpest decline since the nation started publishing quarterly figures in 1996, and was worse than any of the main Asian economies tracked by Bloomberg. The median estimate in a survey of economists was for an 18% contraction.

Financial services -- the biggest component of India’s dominant services sector -- shrank 5.3% from a year ago. Data also showed:

Trade, hotels, transport and communication declined 47%

Manufacturing shrank 39.3%, while construction contracted 50.3%

Mining output fell 23.3%, and electricity and gas dropped 7%

Agriculture was the lone bright spot, growing at 3.4%

Once the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India is now on track for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades. While there are early signs that activity began picking up this quarter as lockdown restrictions were eased, the recovery is uncertain as India is quickly becoming the global epicenter for virus infections.

India reported more than 78,000 new infections on Sunday, the most by any country, with total cases nearing 4 million in a nation of 1.3 billion. That could delay the consumption-driven economy from fully reopening.

A mix of monetary and fiscal measures so far to prop up the economy won’t prevent it from sliding into recession. The government has provided only limited fiscal support given constraints on revenue growth, while the central bank has cut interest rates by 115 basis points so far this year, boosted liquidity and transferred billions of rupees in dividends to the state.

