India’s Election Results: Live Full Coverage
Bloomberg News
05/22 22:30 ETSo, here we go. You can see trends and results directly from the Election Commission of India website by clicking HERE.Manish Modi News Data Editor05/22 22:30 ETCounting of Votes for Indian Election Starts Across the CountrySubramaniam Sharma TOPLive Editor05/22 22:29 ETAlmost 1,000,000 -- you read that right, one million -- polling stations were set up for the elections, the world's largest democratic exercise -- click here to see a short video from TicToc by Bloomberg of one of the polling stations.Owen Franks Executive Producer05/22 22:28 ETMy colleague V. Ramakrishnan shared how the quirky Indian diaspora has rented a U.S. cinema to watch the results being telecast. The scholarly folks at the London School of Economics are being a bit more sedate Jeanette Rodrigues Asia Finance Editor05/22 22:27 ETThe election results are the equivalent of the Super Bowl for the Indian diaspora. While a vast majority may be following the trends via Twitter or webcasts, some plan to watch with a generous helping of soda and popcorn. An entire screen has been booked at a cinema in the U.S. to watch the show through the night and it is titled, well guess what: Judgment Day. V. Ramakrishnan Editor, London05/22 22:26 ETFor our readers outside India who are seeing images from the Indian elections that show posters and flags with different symbols and wondering what they are: Each political party has been assigned a symbol by the Election Commission of India -- its website has a helpful list allotted for this election -- which include a bicycle, lion, ceiling fan and table lamp. A key reason to assign symbols is to ensure illiterate voters are able to identify the party of their choice easily. For the main parties:
- The symbol for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is a lotus
- Gandhi's Congress is a hand, and
- Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party is an elephant
