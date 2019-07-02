(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities fluctuated ahead of a federal budget due later this week that will indicate the government’s commitment to providing stimulus for a slowing economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped less than 0.1% to 39,678.45 as of 9:59 a.m. in Mumbai after swinging between gains and losses. The NSE Nifty 50 Index retreated by the same magnitude.

Investors are in a wait-and-see stance ahead of the government budget due July 5 and next week’s start of corporate earning reports for the June quarter. A sluggish beginning to India’s monsoon season, a crucial source of irrigation water, has weighed on local market sentiment and raised concern that consumer spending may slump among the nation’s farmers.

Strategist View

“Signs of loosening monetary policies locally and globally and hope for a fiscal stimulus by the Indian government are the key positives for Indian equities,” said Girish Pai, head of institutional equity research at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai. “Having said that, how much room the government has for stimulus also needs to be seen.”

Erratic rainfall, a decline in consumption, a slowing global economy and a credit crunch in India are negatives that weight on investor sentiment, Pai said. “Benchmark valuations are also on the higher side and investors are chasing only quality companies.”

The Numbers

Ten of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. fell, led by a gauge of property stocks.

Twenty-one of the 31 Sensex members and 35 of the 50 Nifty stocks declined

Cox & Kings Ltd. dropped 5% to a new record after Care Ratings lowered the travel planner’s debt score. The company said it’s taking measures to resolve a cash flow mismatch.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. rose 6.2%, the most in a month, after a pact to sell stakes in all its road projects.

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

Bond Vigilantes Seen Giving India’s Modi a Pass on Wider Deficit

India Will Stick to 3.4% Deficit Target in Budget: Credit Suisse

To contact the reporter on this story: Ameya Karve in Mumbai at akarve@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Jason Clenfield

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.