(Bloomberg) -- India’s factory output slowed in September as exports remained weak amid tepid global demand and higher cost of capital.

The Index of Industrial Production rose 5.8% from a year earlier, data released by the statistics ministry showed Friday. That compares with a 14-month high of a 10.3% increase in August, and an estimate for a 7% rise in a Bloomberg survey.

While domestic demand is holding up, elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures in developed economies like the US and European Union have slowed demand for Indian goods, leading to less shipments. India’s exports contracted for the tenth month in a row in September. The nation’s central bank also said it will keep borrowing costs higher for longer as inflation remains a concern.

Growth in mining rose 11.5%, while manufacturing grew 4.5% from a year earlier. Electricity production increased 9.9%, the data showed.

A separate survey of factory managers earlier showed momentum in manufacturing activity slipped to an eight-month low of 55.5 in October on softer increases in new orders, production and outbound shipments. While cyclical factors are denting near-term growth, government subsidies, an infrastructure build-up and geopolitical tailwinds will likely power production increases over the medium term, Bloomberg Economics said in a note.

Meanwhile, data due Monday is likely to show consumer prices slowed to 4.80% in October, inching closer to the midpoint of the Reserve Bank of India’s target band, due to easing food prices.

